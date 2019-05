Golden Globe-winning American actress Peggy Lipton has died from cancer at the age of 72.

She was best known for her performance in the groundbreaking '60s TV show "The Mod Squad" - one of the first to feature an interracial cast.

She was married to music producer Quincy Jones for more than a decade.

In the '90s, she returned to the small screen in the hit series "Twin Peaks."

Stock Image.