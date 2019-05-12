Nearly 700 Kildare People Under 26 Years Old Claiming Jobseeker's Allowance.

674 people under the age of 26 are currently registered for Jobseeker's allowance, while 102 are currently registered for jobseeker's benefit.

That's according to Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty this week, who released figures for young people availing of jobseeker's aid from less than 6 months to greater than 60 months.

307 people under the age in Kildare are claiming jobseeker's allowance less than 6 months, while a further 151 are claiming the allowance between 6 to 12 months.

92 people are claiming jobseeker's benefit less than six months, while 8 people have been claiming between 6 to 12 months.

7 people have also been claiming jobseeker's credits within the past year.

