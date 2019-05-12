Over 2,000 Kildare Units Retrofitted For Energy Efficiency In Last Six Years.

2,031 units in Kildare have been retrofitted for energy efficiency since in the last six years.

That's according to figures released by Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy this week of units retrofitted between 2013-2018.

For the units retrofitted in the county, a total of € 4,615,091 was spent since 2013.

Minister Murphy said the scheme has been implemented in two phases over the last six years: Phase 1 focused on wall and attic insulation; Phase 2 focused fabric upgrade works to dwellings with solid/hollow block wall construction.

A total of €128 million has been spent nationwide on the scheme.

Stock Image.