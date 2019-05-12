Kildare-Newbridge Council Asked To Work With Bord na Móna For 'Sustainable Economic Measures' In Newbridge Site Improvements.

Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District has been asked to work with Bord na Móna on their site renovation in Newbridge to include 'sustainable economic development' for the area.

Independent councillor Fiona McLoughlin Healy has submitted a motion for the council's next meeting, which asks the council to suggest measures to the company that would help local start-ups in the area and 'foster community ownership of renewable energy projects'.

Councillor McLoughlin Healy has also put forward the idea of 'Hot-desk' facilities that would allow people to avail of fibre broadband for remote work purposes and for business uses.

Kildare-Newbridge Municipal council will address the motion at their meeting this coming Wednesday, 15th May.

