Motions Submitted To Kildare-Newbridge Council Over Páirc Mhuire Estate Parking Issues.

Two motions have been issued for the next Kildare-Newbridge municipal district meeting in relation to parking issues in Newbridge's Páirc Mhuire estate.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seán Power has submitted a motion asking for the council to enter into discussions with residents to draw up a plan to resolve consistent parking issues in the estate.

Independent councillor Morgan McCabe has also submitted a motion, which asks the council to establish a parking permit system to deter illegal parking in the estate.

Kildare-Newbridge Municipal district will address both motions at their next meeting, which takes place this Wednesday 15th May.

Stock Image.