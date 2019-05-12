Listen Live Logo

Motions Submitted To Kildare-Newbridge Council Over Páirc Mhuire Estate Parking Issues.

: 05/12/2019 - 11:46
Author: Simon Doyle
Two motions have been issued for the next Kildare-Newbridge municipal district meeting in relation to parking issues in Newbridge's Páirc Mhuire estate.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seán Power has submitted a motion asking for the council to enter into discussions with residents to draw up a plan to resolve consistent parking issues in the estate.

Independent councillor Morgan McCabe has also submitted a motion, which asks the council to establish a parking permit system to deter illegal parking in the estate.

Kildare-Newbridge Municipal district will address both motions at their next meeting, which takes place this Wednesday 15th May.

 

 

