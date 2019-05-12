Listen Live Logo

Councillor Asks Celbridge-Leixlip Council To Provide Stratgeic Housing Developments Reports For 'More Informed' Submissions To An Bord Pleanála.

05/12/2019
Author: Simon Doyle
Celbridge-Leixlip council have been asked to provide reports of pre-application meetings for future Strategic Housing Developments in the municipal area.

Community Solidarity Councillor Brendan Young submitted the motion, which asks the council to provide reports to the members of the municipal district pertaining to meetings involving the applicant, the council and An Bord Pleanála.

Councillor Young said the reports would enable local councillors to contribute to Strategic Housing Development proposals in a more informed manner when making submissions to An Bord Pleanála.

Celbridge-Leixlip council will address the motion at their next municipal meeting, taking place Friday 17th May.

 

 

 

