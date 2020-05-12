Ceol Agus Caint

with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

UK Govt. Extends Covid 19 Job Retention Scheme Until October.

: 05/12/2020 - 15:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
uk_map_via_public_domain_pictures_dot_net.jpg

The British government's job retention scheme is being extended until the end of October, with workers continuing to be paid 80 percent of their wages.

But from August, staff could be allowed to return part-time - meaning businesses would cover a proportion of their salaries.

More details on exactly how it will work are expected by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, people in care homes made-up 40 percent of the deaths related to coronavirus in England and Wales in the final week of last month.

 

Image: Public Domain Pictures

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!