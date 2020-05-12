UK Govt. Extends Covid 19 Job Retention Scheme Until October.

The British government's job retention scheme is being extended until the end of October, with workers continuing to be paid 80 percent of their wages.

But from August, staff could be allowed to return part-time - meaning businesses would cover a proportion of their salaries.

More details on exactly how it will work are expected by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, people in care homes made-up 40 percent of the deaths related to coronavirus in England and Wales in the final week of last month.

Image: Public Domain Pictures