Ceol Agus Caint

with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: More Than 286,000 People Have Now Died Of Covid 19, World-Wide.

: 05/12/2020 - 16:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
world_map_1.jpeg

The global death toll from Covid-19 has risen above 286,000, with 4.2 million confirmed cases.

It comes as authorities in Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, are to test all 11 million citizens, after fresh cases emerged this week.

Shane Beatty reports:

newstalk1544432.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!