Listen: Social Democrats Say There's Scant Evidence To Show Ireland Can Re-Open From Next Week.

: 05/12/2020 - 17:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
social_democrats_logo.png

The Social Democrats, of whom Kildare North's Catherine Murphy is co-leader, say there's little evidence to show Ireland can start to re-open safely from next week.

It comes as the new Dáil committee on COVID-19 has been meeting for the first time.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

newstalk1252667.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

