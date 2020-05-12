Ceol Agus Caint

It Will Be Later This Evening Before Electricity Supply Is Restored In Wider Kilberry.

: 05/12/2020 - 17:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Almost 100 customers in the wider Kilberry area  will be without electricity until later this evening.

ESB Networks says a fault has affected 97 premises in Courttown West.

Supply is expected to be restored by 7.30pm.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock.

