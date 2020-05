Former Debenhams workers are planning a third round of protests this Friday.

11 demonstrations are planned outside stores in Newbridge, Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford and Kerry.

The Mandate union say social distancing will be observed and that protesters will be wearing masks.

The collapse of Debenhams in Ireland has led to the loss of almost 2 thousand jobs.

The workers say the company's failed to fund their agreed redundancy package.