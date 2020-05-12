Leaving Cert. Students Now Banned From Discussing Their Grades With Teachers.

Leaving Cert students, of whom there are 3,000 in Kildare, are now banned from discussing their grades with teachers.

The Department of Education says tuition for the year has now ceased for sixth-years.

A spokesperson says any attempt to influence a teacher is "entirely inappropriate and will be regarded as canvassing".

Officials are drawing up guidelines for schools on how they can handle any approaches.

The written exams this summer have been scrapped and replaced with a system of calculated grades.

