24 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 & 107 New Cases Confirmed.

There have been a further 24 deaths here due to Covid-19, while another 107 cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

It means the total death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,488.

There are also 23,242 total confirmed cases.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 10th May (23,089 cases), shows:

· 57% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 3,031 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 386 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,906 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,235 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,337 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,234 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

As of midnight Monday 11th May, 258,808 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 44,047 tests were carried out and of these 1,466 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.3%.