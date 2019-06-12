Listen: BAM Begins Contruction Of National Children's Hospital Frame.

Kill based BAM has begun building frame of the new National Children's Hospital, as controversy continues over the projected cost of the project.

Excavation works at the St. James's site in Dublin have been ongoing for the past year.

Building of the frame, which can be seen above ground level, along with mechanical and electrical work has started.

The hospital could cost 2 billion euro, over a billion more than what was approved by government in 2017, due to an underestimation of how much money was needed to finish it.

But Chair of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board, Fred Barry, is defending the decision to go ahead with the main contractor.