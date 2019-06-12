Kelly: Latest Cervical Check Revealations Mustn't Undermine The Programme.

A Labour Party TD says the latest revelations involving Cervical Check Screening musn't be allowed to undermine the programme.

Yesterday a report from Dr Gabriel Scally revealed that tests were outsourced to 16 labs and not 6 as was originally thought.

Details of the extra labs involved were also not passed on to the HSE or the national cancer screening programme.

Labour Party Health spokesperson Alan Kelly says in light of yesterday's report, it's vital that confidence is maintained in Cervical Check: