The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kelly: Latest Cervical Check Revealations Mustn't Undermine The Programme.

: 06/12/2019 - 10:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
alan_kelly_td_2.jpg

A Labour Party TD says the latest revelations involving Cervical Check Screening musn't be allowed to undermine the programme.

Yesterday a report from Dr Gabriel Scally revealed that tests were outsourced to 16 labs and not 6 as was originally thought.

Details of the extra labs involved were also not passed on to the HSE or the national cancer screening programme.

Labour Party Health spokesperson Alan Kelly says in light of yesterday's report, it's vital that confidence is maintained in Cervical Check:

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!