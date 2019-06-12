The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Ireland's Top Construction Firms Report 25% Increase In Turn-Over.

: 06/12/2019 - 10:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
construction_site_cranes_pixabay.jpg

Ireland's top construction companies increased their turnover by 25% last year.

The latest figures out today in the Construction Magazine says in increase is worth €8.39 billion euro to the sector.

€5.9 billion of this activity took place in Ireland, while and almost €2.5 billion was generated from exported construction services

Director General of the Construction Industry Federation, Tom Parlon, said there has been a massive increase in the number of construction companies working on international projects.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!