Ireland's Top Construction Firms Report 25% Increase In Turn-Over.

Ireland's top construction companies increased their turnover by 25% last year.
The latest figures out today in the Construction Magazine says in increase is worth €8.39 billion euro to the sector.
€5.9 billion of this activity took place in Ireland, while and almost €2.5 billion was generated from exported construction services
Director General of the Construction Industry Federation, Tom Parlon, said there has been a massive increase in the number of construction companies working on international projects.
