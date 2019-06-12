Ireland's Top Construction Firms Report 25% Increase In Turn-Over.

Ireland's top construction companies increased their turnover by 25% last year.

The latest figures out today in the Construction Magazine says in increase is worth €8.39 billion euro to the sector.

€5.9 billion of this activity took place in Ireland, while and almost €2.5 billion was generated from exported construction services

Director General of the Construction Industry Federation, Tom Parlon, said there has been a massive increase in the number of construction companies working on international projects.

