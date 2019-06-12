ESRI: It Could Cost €1.2B To Bring Welfare Payments In Line With Inflation

It would cost the exchequer up to 1.2 billion euro to move welfare payments in line with inflation in Budget 2020.

New research from the ESRI says the cost of doing so however would be partly off-set by taxes on goods such as tobacco and alcohol, as well as carbon tax.

It comes following suggestions by Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty in April that bringing welfare payments in line with inflation is something the government is looking at.

Senior Research Officer at the ESRI, Claire Keane, says not doing so would also lead to higher rates of poverty and inequality: