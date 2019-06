Gardai are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a boy at a school in Westmeath.

The alleged incident, which involved the use of a clothes hanger, is alleged to have taken place in the autumn of 2017.

It's believed that the victim was attacked by up to three other boys and left with minor injuries.

He has since left the school.

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating the incident and a file has been forwarded to the DPP.