K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Talks Aimed At Averting Hospital Support Workers' Strike To Take Place Tomorrow.

: 06/12/2019 - 17:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
siptu_logo.jpg

Talks between SIPTU, the HSE, and the Department of Public Expenditure are due to take place tomorrow ahead of planned industrial action by health support staff.

10,000 workers, including at Naas General,  are due to strike next Thursday in a row over a job evaluation scheme and pay increases.

The Workplace Relations Commission has called both parties to talks tomorrow.

Health care assistants, porters, cleaners and chefs are among the staff that will strike.

Five further days of strike action are also planned.

Paul Bell of SIPTU says they don't want to impact on health services in order to get what they want:

18bell.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!