Listen: Cost Of National Children's Hospital Could Rise By €150 MIllion.

Inflation and delays in construction could increase the cost of building the new National Children's Hospital by over € 150 million.

The board overseeing the delivery of the project at Dublin's St. James's site has appeared before the Oireachtas Health Committee, on which sits Kildare North Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan.

The board says it cannot give an accurate figure of how much the construction works could go up by.

A report by accounting firm PWC, commissioned by the government, claims inflation could increase the cost by over € 100 million.

But the Chair of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board, Fred Barry, says he can't give a figure:

