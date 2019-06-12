K Drive

Sewage-Imposed Swimming Ban Lifted At Dublin Beach.

: 06/12/2019 - 17:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A swimming ban at Dollymount Strand in North Dublin has been lifted.

Eight Dublin beaches were temporarily shut to swimmers last week after a sewage overflow at a waste water treatment plant.

Summer-long swimming bans remain in place at Sandymount and Merrion Strands.

