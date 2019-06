6 Irish stores, including Topshop on Stephens Green in Dublin, are set to close as a result of restructuring at the Arcadia group.

The UK retailers creditors have today approved a plan to save the company following declining sales and high rents.

4 stores in Dublin including Evans on Henry St, Topshop at Jervis St, Wallis at Liffey Valley as well as Dorothy Perkins in Cork and Miss Selfridge in Galway are impacted by the move.