High Court Approves Extradition Of Irishman Wanted In The UK On 39 Manslaughter Charges.

The High Court has approved the extradition of an Irish haulier wanted in the UK to face 39 manslaughter charges.

Ronan Hughes was arrested at his home in Leitrim Silverstream, Tyholland, Co. Monaghan two months ago on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

He’s accused of being the "chief organiser and ringleader" of an illegal operation that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants.

Their bodies were found in the back of a lorry in Essex last October.

After the order was made, the court was told Mr. Hughes wasn’t planning to appeal the decision, and wanted to be surrendered as soon as possible.