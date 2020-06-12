The Eleven To Two Show

Ombudsman For Children Reiterates Concerns About Reports Dept. Of Children & Youth Affairs Is Being Abolished.

: 06/12/2020 - 12:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
niall_muldoon_childrens_ombudsman_23_05_17_rollingnews.jpg

The Ombudsman for Children has reiterated his concerns about reports that the Department of Children and Youth Affairs is being scrapped.

There are reports that Fianna Fáil is looking to abolish the department to make way for a new Department of Higher Education.

Dr.Niall Muldoon has written to leaders involved in Government formation talks for a second time to say this would have a damaging effect on children’s rights.

He feels a focus on children’s rights, welfare and wellbeing needs to be sustained going forward.

 

File image; Niall Muldoon/RollingNews

