The owner of Zara is to close up to 1,200 stores around the world.

Inditex says it will be shutting down outlets as there has been a 44 percent fall in sales.

The fashion retailer also owns brands such as Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Pull and Bear.

It's the latest high street chain to be impacted by Covid-19 although it's not clear yet if Irish stores will be affected.