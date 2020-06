One in ten Covid-19 patients in Ireland are nurses.

The INMO is calling on the HSE to make a number of policy changes to combat the high rate of infection among healthcare workers.

Overall around a third of confirmed cases are associated with healthcare staff.

INMO General Secretary is Naas woman, Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

She says its important the Health and Safety Authority scrutinises the figures.

