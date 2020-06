The Taoiseach says he believes it would be appropriate for media and sports organisations to have nothing to do with the upcoming Tyson Fury - Anthony Joshua fights.

The government is in contact with authorities in the UAE over the fight organised by Daniel Kinahan.

Kinahan was named in the High Court as being a senior figure in an international drugs gang.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged sporting and media companies not to cover the fight:

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews