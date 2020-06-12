Significant Reduction In Crimes Such As Burglaries Since March.

There has been a significant reduction in crimes such as burglaries and robberies during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new Garda statistics.

However, the crisis did not stop criminals completely as more than 2 thousand burglaries were reported from March to May while there were 3,800 reports of shoplifting.

There was a spike in online fraud offences which rose by 55 per cent while 1,900 people were detected driving while under the influence.

Domestic abuse related calls rose by 25 per cent while there was an 18 per cent increase in formal notifications to child protection agency Tusla.

