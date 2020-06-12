Friday Night Rhythm

Plans For €7.7M Tallaght Stadium Up-Grade Announced.

: 06/12/2020 - 16:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_eu500_notes_stacked_pixabay.jpg

Plans for a 7.7 million euro upgrade of Tallaght Stadium in Dublin have been announced.

The new 2,000 seat North Stand will see the capacity of the South Dublin County Council-owned stadium increase to 10,000, and will include a commercial zone that will be home to Shamrock Rovers’ official store and offices.

The existing West Stand will be developed to include a medical area, mixed media zone, and new dining facilities.

This means the stadium will meet UEFA Category 4 requirements to host any European competition, including Champions League matches.

South Dublin County Council also plans to promote the stadium as an events venue to include music festivals accommodating up to 20,000 people.
 

Stock image: Pixabay

