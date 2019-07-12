Tender Process To Begin Soon For A School In Kilcock.

The design team for a new school building in Kildare are nearing the tender stage.
That's according to Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg.
The project for a new St. Joseph's NS Kilcock had been delayed due to a legal challenge in relation to the tender pre-qualification process.
Planning permission was granted by Kildare County Council back in 2015.
Currently, the appointed design team are compiling a shortlist of contractors for the tender stage, which should commence shortly, according to Stagg.