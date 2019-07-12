The Eleven To Two Show

Tender Process To Begin Soon For A School In Kilcock.

: 07/12/2019 - 11:36
Author: Róisin Power
The design team for a new school building in Kildare are nearing the tender stage.

That's according to Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg.

The project for a new St. Joseph's NS Kilcock had been delayed due to a legal challenge in relation to the tender pre-qualification process.

Planning permission was granted by Kildare County Council back in 2015.

Currently, the appointed design team are compiling a shortlist of contractors for the tender stage, which should commence shortly, according to Stagg.

