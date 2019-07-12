The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Army Bomb Unit Called Out 51 Times So Far This Year.

: 07/12/2019 - 11:48
Author: Róisin Power
bomb_diposal_team.jpg

The Army's bomb disposal unit has dealt with 2 suspect devices in Kildare so far this year.

That's according to figures from the Minister of State for Justice Paul Kehoe.

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams have responded to a total of 51 devices to date.

The highest number of callouts was in Dublin where 14 were made.

Requests for the EOD are made by An Garda Síochána when dealing with a suspect device.

The EOD could be asked to inspect viable devices, hoaxes, unstable laboratory chemicals or for post-blast analysis.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!