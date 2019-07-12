Army Bomb Unit Called Out 51 Times So Far This Year.

The Army's bomb disposal unit has dealt with 2 suspect devices in Kildare so far this year.

That's according to figures from the Minister of State for Justice Paul Kehoe.

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams have responded to a total of 51 devices to date.

The highest number of callouts was in Dublin where 14 were made.

Requests for the EOD are made by An Garda Síochána when dealing with a suspect device.

The EOD could be asked to inspect viable devices, hoaxes, unstable laboratory chemicals or for post-blast analysis.