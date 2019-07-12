Brother Of Veronica Guerin Has Pleaded Guilty To Possession of Child Pornography.

The family of murdered crime journalist Veronica Guerin says they are shocked and saddened to hear her brother has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

68 year old Martin Guerin admitted having more than 900 images and over 140 movies containing child pornography at his home.

In a statement Jimmy Guerin says the family cannot understand the abhorrent behaviour his brother is guilty of.

He says he believes there should be zero tolerance in cases like this and he hopes the issue will be appropriately dealt with when it comes before the courts for sentencing in October.