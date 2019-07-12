The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Brother Of Veronica Guerin Has Pleaded Guilty To Possession of Child Pornography.

: 07/12/2019 - 12:50
Author: Róisin Power
scales_of_justice.png

The family of murdered crime journalist Veronica Guerin says they are shocked and saddened to hear her brother has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

68 year old Martin Guerin admitted having more than 900 images and over 140 movies containing child pornography at his home.

In a statement Jimmy Guerin says the family cannot understand the abhorrent behaviour his brother is guilty of.

He says he believes there should be zero tolerance in cases like this and he hopes the issue will be appropriately dealt with when it comes before the courts for sentencing in October.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!