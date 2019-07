KCC are being asked to confirm whether a signal controlled pedestrian crossing will be installed in Kill.

Councillor Anne Breen is seeking an update on the outcome of discussions with the NTA in relation to the matter.

Temporary pedestrian lights were placed at the Dew Drop Inn last December, where dropped kerbs are in place at the existing uncontrolled crossing point.

The motion will be heard at the next meeting of the Naas Municipal District which is next Tuesday.