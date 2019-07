Funding for the development of a property and evidence management stores in the Kildare Garda division has been provided.

That's according to the Minister of State for the OPW, Kevin Moran.

Moran was responding to a question from Kildare North TD and Social Democrat, Catherine Murphy.

Under the Capital Investment Plan for An Garda Síochána 2016-2021 a PEMS store will be put in place at Naas Garda Station.