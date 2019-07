Police in the north are looking for witnesses to a car hijacking in County Down.

It happened at around half past eleven last night in the Comber Road area of Newtownards.

Three men, one armed with a knife, approached a car at the junction of Blenheim Drive and Comber Road and ordered the driver to take them to Bangor.

All three men got out of the car near Rathgill estate, in Bangor.

The driver of the car wasn't injured but was left very badly shaken by his ordeal.