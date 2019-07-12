Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Brendan Grace's Funeral To Take Place On Monday.

: 07/12/2019 - 16:19
Author: Róisin Power
brendangrace.jpg

Fans have been gathering to pay their respects to Brendan Grace.

A Book of Condolence for the entertainer has just closed in the Mansion House in Dublin, after being open for the last two days.

The funeral for star will take place on Monday afternoon.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!