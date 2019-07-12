Friday Night Rhythm

Business Minister Calls For Patience On Mercosur Trade Deal.

: 07/12/2019 - 16:20
Author: Róisin Power
heather_humphreys_1.jpg

The Business Minister has urged patience when it comes to the Mercosur trade deal.

Farmers have protested the agreement that would allow 99,000 tonnes of South American beef into the EU market.

The Dáil has also passed a motion calling on the government to reject the Mercosur agreement.
 

