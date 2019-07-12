LEADER Projects In Kildare Have Received Over €211,000 To Date.

Over €210,000 in payments made to LEADER Project payments in Kildare.

€220 million has bee allocated to Local Action Groups nationwide to cover the costs of delievering LEADER development strategies.

This budget is for the total period of 2014 to 2020.

That's according to Minister for Rural Affairs and Community, Michael Ring.

Ring said that there has been 2,100 projects approved since the start of 2018.

LEADER is an EU funding initiative for direct local development and community-led local development projects.