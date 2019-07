The HSE says it has known since February about a computer glitch which meant hundreds of women who underwent CervicalCheck screening were not given their results.

Around 800 women who had repeat HPV tests didn't receive their results due to an IT issue at the Quest Diagnostics lab in Virginia.

The Department of Health was only notified of the issue earlier this week.

The HSE says those affected should now have their results from their GP, or will be able to get them within the next day or so.