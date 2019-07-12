Friday Night Rhythm

9,000 Waiting For Outpatient Appointments At Naas General Last Month.

: 07/12/2019 - 17:24
Author: Róisin Power
The number of people waiting for their first outpatient consultation continues to rise.

The June figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund show that more than 560,000 people were on the waiting list, that's 4,000 more than May.

Nearly 9,000 of those waiting are at Naas General Hospital.

The latest figures show that 69,671 people were waiting for an inpatient appointment; that's up from 68,765 in May.

22,758 patients were waiting for a GI Endoscopy.

13,339 patients unable to attend their appointments due to clinical, personal or social reasons have had their appointments classified as suspended.

In Budget 2019, The NTPF was allocated €75m, an increase of €20m on 2018.

