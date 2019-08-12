National Microchipping Week Begins Today.

More than 14,000 dogs have been reunited with their owners since microchipping became mandatory in 2016.

Last year, Dogs Trust received 779 calls from people who had found a stray or abandoned dog, and 334 calls from people who had lost their dog.

Today sees the launch of National Chipping Week, and to mark it, the charity will be offering a Microchip Certificate Amnesty.

That will allow dog owners to get a free microchipping cert once their dog is already chipped.

34 percent of people who don't have their dog microchipped said it's because their dog never leaves the house without them.

Stock image.