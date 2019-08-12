Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

National Microchipping Week Begins Today.

: 08/12/2019 - 11:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dog_lab_pup_black_and_white.jpeg

More than 14,000 dogs have been reunited with their owners since microchipping became mandatory in 2016.

Last year, Dogs Trust received 779 calls from people who had found a stray or abandoned dog, and 334 calls from people who had lost their dog.

Today sees the launch of National Chipping Week, and to mark it, the charity will be offering a Microchip Certificate Amnesty.

That will allow dog owners to get a free microchipping cert once their dog is already chipped.

34 percent of people who don't have their dog microchipped said it's because their dog never leaves the house without them.

 

Stock image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!