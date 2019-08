There could, shortly, be a zinc mine in Co. Kildare.

Independent.ie reports that Perth based firm, Zinc of Ireland, has increased its estimate of lead and zinc content at its Allenwood site to 860,000 tonnes.

Furthermore, its reported, that deposits are indicated from a depth of 500 metres, to approaching surface level.

ZMI Executive Director Patrick Corr, speaking to Independent.ie, the "significant improvement...greatly reduces the exploration risk threshold" at the Kildare site.