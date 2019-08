Concerns have been raised about the Department of Education's school bus service, just weeks before schools re-open.

According to the Irish Independent, more than 30,000 children are understood to have applied for so-called 'concessionary' tickets.

However, only 24,000 seats have so far been issued.

Parents have received letters in recent days, informing them that their child will not get a bus place for the year ahead.

Stock image: Shutterstock.