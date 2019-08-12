Listen: Residents Of Celbridge Estate Frustrated By Electricity Outages.

Residents in parts of Celbridge say they are experiencing frequent electricity outages of late.

The situation first emerged on July 5th, resulting in a outage of 24 hours affecting around 130 homes in Phase 2 of Crodaun Forest Park.

There was a second outage later in July, of several hours.

ESB has told resident, Lorna Green, that the fault has been pinpointed to a specific cable.

An order has been placed for the cable, but it has yet to arrive, or be installed.

Kfm has invited a ESB to provide a spokesperson or issue a statement.

