Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Residents Of Celbridge Estate Frustrated By Electricity Outages.

: 08/12/2019 - 12:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
electricity_pylon_pixabay.jpeg

Residents in parts of Celbridge say they are experiencing frequent electricity outages of late.

The situation first emerged on July 5th, resulting in a outage of 24 hours affecting around 130 homes in Phase 2 of Crodaun Forest Park.

There was a second outage later in July, of several hours.

ESB has told resident, Lorna Green, that the fault has been pinpointed to a specific cable.

An order has been placed for the cable, but it has yet to arrive, or be installed.

monlorna.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Kfm has invited a ESB to provide a spokesperson or issue a statement.

 

Stock image.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!