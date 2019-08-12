Listen: Talks On Beef Price Dispute Take Place In Kildare This Afternoon.

Talks to try to resolve a dispute over low beef prices paid to farmers are due to get underway Kildare within the hour.

Protests at beef factories across the country have been suspended while the discussions take place.

Representatives from the Irish meat industry, farmer organisations and the Beef Plan Movement will attend today's talks.

They are taking place at the Dept. of Agriculture's facility in Backweston, Celbridge.

Irish Farmers Association President Joe Healy says stores as well as processors to blame for the fall in prices.

Pat O'Toole is News Correspondent at the Irish Farmers Journal.

He has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Stock image: Pixabay