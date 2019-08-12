Kildare Focus

Listen: Nóra Quirin's Family Over €10,000 Reward For Information

: 08/12/2019 - 12:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
malaysia.png

The family of Nora Quoirin has offered a reward of over 10 thousand euro for information leading to the return of their daughter.

The search for the 15 year old is into its 9th day with 353 people involved in the operation.

Kim Buckley has this report:

13nora.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

