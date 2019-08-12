IMO: 600 Consultant Posts Vacant In 10 Specialties.

Almost 600 consultant posts remain vacant across 10 different specialties.

That according to the Irish Medical Organisation which says this is having a major impact on waiting lists.

The worst affected is in the area of orthopaedics with nearly 68 thousand 700 patients waiting.

According to the IMO's figures, the recommended number of consultants for this specialty is 202 but there are currently just 99 consultants working in this area.

Former president of the IMO and consultant psychiatrist Dr. Matthew Sadlier says patients are affected across the board: