1,000 People Unable To Return To Their Homes Following Gran Canaria Wildfire.

: 08/12/2019 - 13:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Around 1,000 people still haven't been able to return to their homes in Gran Canaria following a wildfire.

Almost 2-and-a-half-thousand acres of forest has burned following the blaze in Artenara. 

It's not known how it started.

 

