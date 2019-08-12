Listen: Talks Aimed At Resolving Beef Price Dispute Underway In Kildare.

Crunch talks aimed at resolving a crisis in the beef sector are underway at the Department of Agriculture in Co. Kildare.

The Beef Plan Movement, farming organisations, department officials and Meat Industry Ireland are meeting to try and break the deadlock in their dispute.

Farmers have been protesting for almost two weeks outside processing plants across the country over low prices they're getting for their animals.

That action has been suspended to allow for today's talks to take place at the Dept.'s facility in Backweston, Celbridge.

Speaking on his way into the meeting, The Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers' Association President Edmond Phelan says he wants to hear how the meat industry will support farmers:

Image courtesy The Dept. of Agriculture