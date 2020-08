Covid-19 testing on 210 staff members at Carroll's Cuisine, Tullamore, have all returned with results of non-detection.

The HSE carried out the testing on Sunday, as part of a serial testing programme.

Nine members of staff, who were previously diagnosed with the virus, are still isolating.

The company says it is in contact with health officials regarding advice on the next steps to take.

The plant remains closed.

Image: Carroll's Cuisine Official Website